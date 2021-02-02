Four new signings could make debuts as Motherwell face Dundee United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motherwell have made four new signings ahead of the visit of Dundee United.

Crewe defender Eddie Nolan, Blackburn defender Tyler Magloire and Hearts winger Jordan Roberts arrived on loan and midfielder Sam Foley signed from St Mirren.

Liam Polworth returns from suspension while Liam Grimshaw, Mark O’Hara (both illness) are touch and go. Long-term absentees Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox (all knee) remain out.

United will be missing one unnamed player because of personal reasons.

Manager Micky Mellon has no fresh injury problems.

Logan Chalmers is still working his way back from an ankle injury.