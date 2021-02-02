Alfredo Morelos banned for Rangers’ home clash against St Johnstone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alfredo Morelos is suspended for Rangers’ home Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone on Wednesday.

The Colombia striker will miss three games after the Ibrox club opted not to challenge a Scottish Football Association notice of complaint for stamping on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

Scott Wright could go into the squad while fellow new signing Jack Simpson is waiting for results from a Covid-19 test after arriving from Bournemouth. Scott Arfield (ankle) is on his way back and long-term knee injury victim Nikola Katic is out for the rest of the season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Charlie Gilmour joined St Johnstone ahead of the game.

The 21-year-old former Scotland youth international signed a contract on deadline day following a trial spell.

Meanwhile, Callum Hendry is unavailable after he left Saints to sign for Aberdeen on loan.