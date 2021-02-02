Salford-Colchester clash postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Salford’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

A statement on Salford’s website revealed a heavy downpour had put paid to the fixture.

The statement added: “Preparations were thorough and without complication, and the pitch was perfectly fine throughout the day. However, a deluge of rain in the early evening for about an hour completely saturated the pitch.

“Both teams and the referee gave the pitch every chance but with no improvement the referee made the decision to postpone the game.”