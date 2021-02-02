Mansfield’s clash with Bolton postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield’s League Two clash with Bolton was postponed on Tuesday evening due to a waterlogged pitch at One Call Stadium.

Club ground staff worked throughout the day after morning snowfall was followed by heavy rain, but referee Seb Stockbridge called the game off following an inspection.

Stags manager Nigel Clough told iFollow Stags: “We desperately tried all day. Mez (groundsman Michael Merriman) and the ground staff have been working since 8.30am this morning – they did everything they could.

“I don’t think it bothers us, we just want to play. The lads have kept preparing and coming in raring to go, and the games get called off. It’s hugely frustrating for us.”