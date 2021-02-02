Forest Green move joint top with win at Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forest Green went joint top of League Two with an entertaining 2-1 win at promotion rivals Carlisle.

Birmingham loanee Odin Bailey’s fine free-kick secured a vital three points after Aaron Collins’ penalty was cancelled out by Gime Toure at Brunton Park.

Baily Cargill saw his first goal for the visitors chalked off for offside, while goalkeeper Paul Farman had to punch Collins’ goal-bound inswinging corner clear.

Callum Guy upended Nicky Cadden in the box on the hour, with Collins firing the resultant penalty into the bottom left corner.

Toure bagged his first league goal for Carlisle as he converted Joe Riley’s cross in the 73rd minute after the latter turned his man on the right-hand side.

But Bailey’s stunning free-kick left Farman helpless two minutes later.

Offrande Zanzala headed against the post for the hosts before Farman pulled off a great late save to deny Josh Davison at the other end.