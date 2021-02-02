Crewe enhance their play-off hopes with a narrow victory over Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe are on track for a play-off push in League One thanks to a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury with a goal from Owen Dale.

Harry Chapman almost put Shrewsbury into a first-minute lead as he ran clear of the Crewe defence, before chipping his effort wide.

Daniel Powell forced Matija Sarkic into his first save of the night after 15 minutes, before David Artell’s play-off chasers edged ahead midway through the half.

The hosts failed to deal with a simple right-wing cross and Owen Dale capitalised to tap home unmarked at the back post.

Long-range efforts from Shaun Whalley and Ollie Norburn threatened the Crewe goal moments into the second period, with Shrewsbury turning up the heat on their visitors.

Whalley again went close but the home side’s pressure would ultimately come to nothing.

The result leaves David Artell’s men level on points with Sunderland, who occupy the final League One play-off spot.

The defeat was the Shrews’ first at home in seven league games and their first at home since Steve Cotterill took charge.