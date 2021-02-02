Ten-man Leyton Orient hold Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leyton Orient battled for an hour with 10 men to secure a goalless draw at Crawley.

The visitors, who lost Hector Kyprianou to a straight red card, earned a deserved point as below-par Crawley were held to their first 0-0 draw at home for nearly a year.

Crawley, playing their first home League Two game since Boxing Day, wasted a great chance to go ahead in the third minute when Tom Nichols missed a penalty.

Nichols smashed the spot-kick against the bar after Jack Powell was fouled by Craig Clay following a ball into the area by Nichols.

Orient striker Conor Wilkinson was twice off target before forcing goalkeeper Glenn Morris to save a free-kick low down.

Wilkinson later had the ball in the net from a Samuel Ling cross, but the effort was ruled out for a foul.

Ross Embleton’s side were reduced to 10 men just after the half-hour mark when young midfielder Kyprianou was sent off for a rash challenge on Jake Hessenthaler.

Former Orient keeper Morris kept his old club at bay by keeping out attempts from Clay and Nick Freeman in quick succession.

Nichols later shot wide after a pass from substitute Archie Davies as the hosts, well below their best, struggled for openings.

Substitute Joe McNerney headed wide late on as the Reds had to settle for a point.