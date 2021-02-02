Portsmouth beat Charlton for first win in three

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Portsmouth returned to winning ways as they defeated Charlton 3-1 at the Valley.

The contest was rearranged after the original tie was rained off an hour before kick-off on Saturday, leaving Pompey waiting for the chance to respond after defeat to top two Hull and Lincoln.

Charlton nearly took the lead on nine minutes when an Albie Morgan half-volley skimmed off the top of the crossbar.

Charlton goalkeeper Ben Amos stood up well to deny John Marquis from close range just before the half-hour mark, after he was put through by a superb ball from Michael Jacobs.

However, the home shot-stopper was beaten on 39 minutes when Jacobs unleashed a sweeping drive into the top left corner.

The hosts equalised seven minutes after the restart when Jayden Stockley headed home for his first Charlton goal.

However, Portsmouth retook the lead on 54 minutes when captain Tom Naylor netted with a header from a free-kick.

Andy Cannon delivered the third, and decisive, strike for the hosts on the hour mark when an effort from the edge of the box deflected off the post.