Tyler French sees red on Wrexham debut in draw at Eastleigh

Wrexham had debutant Tyler French sent off as they were held to a 1-1 National League draw at Eastleigh.

Kwame Thomas gave the visitors the lead against the run of play but Joe Tomlinson equalised from the penalty spot before French was dismissed late on.

Wrexham went in front in first-half stoppage time when Thomas nipped in front of Andrew Boyce and finished.

The hosts were awarded a penalty following a scramble in the area in the 69th minute and Tomlinson stepped up to send the spot-kick into the top right corner.

French, who only joined Wrexham on Monday, saw his debut brought to a premature end in the 86th minute when he was shown a second yellow card following a scuffle.

But there was no time for Eastleigh to make their extra man count as both sides had to settle for a point.