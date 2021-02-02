Wealdstone seek new manager as Dean Brennan departs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

National League side Wealdstone have parted ways with manager Dean Brennan.

The club currently sit 18th in the table having recently suffered four successive league defeats.

Wealdstone were due to face Maidenhead on Tuesday evening, before the fixture was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A statement on the team website read: “The club wishes to share that as of this evening, Dean Brennan has left his position of first team manager at the club.

“Stuart Maynard will take charge of the side for the FA Trophy game at Darlington on Saturday.

“We wish to place on record our thanks for everything Dean has achieved in his time at the club and wish him every success in the future.”