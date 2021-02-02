Graham Potter urges Brighton not to get complacent

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Graham Potter has warned his players not to be fooled by the Premier League table amid concerns Brighton could be swiftly sucked back into serious relegation danger.

Albion secured welcome breathing space in the scrap for survival courtesy of Sunday’s 1-0 success over Tottenham.

The south-coast club’s first top-flight home win since June moved them closer to the clubs immediately above them than the bottom three of Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United.

Yet, as he prepares for Wednesday’s daunting trip to champions Liverpool, Seagulls head coach Potter is eager to avoid complacency knowing the job is far from complete.

“That is why the table is dangerous,” he said of the reduced gap to mid-table.

“You look at the table and think you are OK and then a couple of weeks later you are in trouble again.

“Where we are at the moment we have not got enough points, so that is what we are working towards.

“Clearly winning football matches helps the process, helps belief and helps confidence.

“But I have to say I have not seen a drop-off all season and that is why it is nice to get rewards like we did on Sunday.”

Opponents Liverpool have revived their hopes of retaining the title with successive wins in London after enduring a sticky patch following Christmas.

The Reds showed glimpses of their scintillating best in the recent 3-1 victories at Spurs and West Ham but have also had their shortcomings exposed this season during a series a poor results against teams currently in the bottom half, including Albion.

After being held to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium in late November, the Merseyside club have been beaten by Southampton and Burnley, in addition to dropping points against Fulham, West Brom and Newcastle.

Potter insists Brighton’s respect for Jurgen Klopp’s men does not extend to fear as they attempt to spring a surprise by winning at Anfield for the first time in 38 years.

Asked if his side would be powerless to avoid defeat against a Liverpool team on top form, Potter replied: “I don’t think it is as grim as that.

“You appreciate and respect how good they are because they have accumulated so many points and they are the champions.

“But I don’t think you should ever face a game with fear. It is more respect and an understanding of what they are capable of.

“Clearly if they play well and they have some luck, they should beat Brighton. That is just where it is.

“But football isn’t necessarily like that.”