Jason Tindall sacked by Bournemouth

Jason Tindall has been sacked as manager of Sky Bet Championship side Bournemouth.

The Cherries suffered a fourth consecutive defeat at home to struggling Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Tindall, 43, who spent the majority of his playing career at the south-coast club, succeeded Eddie Howe as manager in September following their relegation from the Premier League.

A club statement read: “AFC Bournemouth have today parted company with manager Jason Tindall.

“It is a decision which has not been taken lightly, given Jason’s outstanding commitment to the club as a player, assistant manager and manager.

“However, recent performances and results have fallen well below the board’s expectations.

“We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer.”

Bournemouth are currently sixth in the Championship table, 13 points behind leaders Norwich.

Tindall, who played more than 170 times for the Cherries, spent several seasons as Howe’s assistant on the club’s fairy-tale rise from the brink of extinction to the Premier League.

He was given his chance as manager following Howe’s departure last summer but after a strong start, the Cherries have registered just one victory in the league this year.

The club statement added: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Jason for his services to AFC Bournemouth over the past 22 years.

“He is someone who is fondly thought of throughout the club, having played an important role in rescuing the club from its darkest days and taking it on the greatest journey it has ever had.

“Jason will always be welcome at Vitality Stadium and we would like to wish him every success for the future.”