Wales line up pre-Euro 2020 friendly at home to Albania in early June

Wales will play Albania in a Euro 2020 warm-up friendly in Cardiff on June 5.

The game, which will kick off at the Cardiff Stadium at 5pm, will be Wales’ final match ahead of their opening Euro 2020 game against Switzerland in Baku on June 12.

Wales start their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign away to Belgium (March 24) and at home to the Czech Republic (March 30) either side of a Cardiff friendly with Mexico (March 27).

A Football Association of Wales statement said: “All fixtures are scheduled to be played behind-closed-doors for the foreseeable future.

“The FAW will continue to adhere to relevant Government guidelines and supporters will be notified should arrangements change and tickets become available.”

Wales last played Albania in November 2018 when Chris Gunter won a record 93rd cap to become his country’s most capped player. Albania won the Elbasan friendly 1-0.

The Dragons are in the same Euro 2020 group as Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.