Too much information about toilet trip sees Hamilton TV commentator lose job

Hamilton have sacked one of their club TV commentators after he gave fans too much information about his half-time toilet trip during live coverage of their Scottish Premiership game against Ross County.

After returning late for the second half, actor and part-time commentator Bobby Bulloch explained to viewers that nature had called and he had been “away for a jobby” before adding some extra details.

The club did not see the funny side and issued a brief statement on Twitter shortly after full-time.

A contractor used by the club on summarising / co-commentary duties overstepped the mark this evening with a very poor attempt at humour. The club didn’t find this funny, and the person will not be used again. Our apologies for this. — Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) February 3, 2021

Accies slipped four points behind Ross County at the foot of the table after losing a lead in the final nine minutes to go down 2-1 at home.