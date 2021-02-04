Hector Kyprianou suspended for Leyton Orient’s clash with Colchester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leyton Orient midfielder Hector Kyprianou will start a three-match ban when Colchester visit in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was shown a red card in the midweek goalless draw at Crawley and is likely to be replaced by captain Jobi McAnuff, who was rotated on Tuesday and appeared late on off the bench.

Dan Happe will return for the O’s after serving his own suspension of two matches, but the latest injury for boss Ross Embleton is striker Ruel Sotiriou with a hamstring issue.

Fellow forward Lee Angol is already out with the same problem, but top scorer Danny Johnson (knee) is closing in on a return while Newport loanee Tristian Abrahams is in line for more minutes this weekend.

Colchester boss Steve Ball could make changes to his team in an effort to end their nine-match winless run.

The U’s lost 1-0 at home to Scunthorpe on Friday and had Tuesday’s match with Salford called off an hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch.

A busy transfer deadline day saw Josh Doherty, Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu and Frank Nouble brought in and they could all feature against Orient.

Ball will still be without captain Harry Pell who has one more match of a three-game ban to serve after the midweek postponement while defender Cohen Bramall left to join Lincoln on February 1.