Gillingham set to hand debut to midfielder James Morton against Lincoln

James Morton could make his Gillingham debut on Friday evening when League One high-flyers Lincoln visit Priestfield.

The midfielder is in contention after joining on loan from Bristol City for the rest of the season.

Skipper Kyle Dempsey (calf) and Callum Slattery (knock) are being assessed having both come off during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland, and Thomas O’Connor, who missed the game due to a groin issue, is rated as 50-50.

Henry Woods (knee), Christian Maghoma and Dominic Samuel (hamstring) remain unavailable, while Jacob Mellis has departed to sign for Southend.

Lincoln have three new players going into their squad for the match in Regan Poole, Cohen Bramall and Max Sanders.

Poole was signed from MK Dons on Saturday, and fellow defender Bramall and midfielder Sanders subsequently arrived two days later, from Colchester and Brighton respectively.

Max Melbourne has made an exit, joining Walsall on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Theo Archibald has been on the sidelines because of a calf injury.