John Bostock to be monitored as Doncaster debut looms

Doncaster have been assessing John Bostock ahead of a possible debut in the Sky Bet League One home clash with Oxford.

The midfielder, signed last week as a free agent after leaving Toulouse in October, has been building up his fitness.

As for Rovers’ other new arrivals, Omar Bogle remains unavailable due to self-isolating following a positive coronavirus test, and Scott Robertson was an unused substitute for the 1-0 win at Lincoln last weekend.

Josh Sims, who has rejoined Darren Moore’s side on loan from Southampton, has been recovering from a hamstring injury.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson could hand debuts to deadline-day signings Elliot Lee and Brandon Barker.

The forwards joined on loan from Luton and Rangers respectively until the end of the season.

Defender Joe Grayson, signed on the same day on a similar deal from Blackburn, came off the bench in the 3-1 Papa John’s Trophy win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Marcus McGuane (thigh) and John Mousinho (knee) remain sidelined.