No new worries for Stoke ahead of Reading clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill has no fresh injury concerns for his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Reading.

Defender Ryan Shawcross could feature following his return to training after a period off self-isolation.

Alfie Doughty (hamstring) is unlikely to be included, joining Morgan Fox and Tyrese Campbell on the sidelines.

Tom Ince and Lee Gregory completed season-long loans to Luton and Derby earlier this week.

Yakou Meite and Andy Yiadom will be pushing for places in Veljko Paunovic’s starting XI after they came off the bench in the midweek win against Bournemouth.

The pair were introduced in the 88th minute having both had lengthy spells on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Felipe Araruna, Liam Moore and George Puscas all remain out but are closing in on first-team returns.

Paunovic has no new injuries to deal with as Reading bid to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship since losing to Brentford on December 19.