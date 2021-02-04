Morgan Whittaker and Kieron Freeman available for Swansea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swansea can add new signings Morgan Whittaker and Kieron Freeman to their squad for the top-of-the-table clash with Norwich.

Whittaker joined from Derby on a four-and-a-half-year contract and Freeman arrived from Swindon on a contract until the end of the season.

Third deadline-day recruit Paul Arriola is yet to link up with his new team-mates following his move from DC United.

Liam Cullen and Wayne Routledge are sidelined through injury.

Leaders Norwich have an unchanged squad from their goalless draw with Millwall.

Marco Stiepermann is still out due to a virus and Sam Byram is recovering from hamstring surgery but both could be back this month.

Striker Jordan Hugill remains sidelined with his hamstring injury.

New goalkeeper Orjan Nyland will not be involved yet as he gets up to match speed.