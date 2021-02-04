Amadou Bakayoko missing for Coventry against Watford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coventry will be without forward Amadou Bakayoko for the visit of Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

Bakayoko was knocked out during a collision with Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba during Tuesday’s defeat at St Andrew’s.

Although the 25-year-old has since been discharged from hospital after neck and head scans showed no damage, he is not permitted to play for at least seven days from the injury being sustained.

Kyle McFadzean and Ben Wilson missed Tuesday’s game after testing positive for Covid-19 but the former is set to resume training after completing his isolation period.

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has more options at his disposal after strikers Stipe Perica and Isaac Success returned to first-team training following hamstring problems.

Full-backs Adam Masina and Kiko Femenia, who missed Monday’s defeat to QPR with minor knocks, will be assessed closer to Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

New arrival Dan Gosling is not match-fit having not featured for Bournemouth in recent weeks and is unlikely to feature.

Defender Christian Kabasele (knee) and goalkeeper Ben Foster (finger) remain sidelined.