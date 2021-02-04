Jordan Maguire-Drew back for Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crawley can welcome back Jordan Maguire-Drew for the visit of Harrogate.

Maguire-Drew missed the goalless draw against Leyton Orient on Tuesday as part of his loan agreement from the O’s.

On-loan Southampton winger Jake Hesketh could also be back in contention.

Reece Grego-Cox and Henry Burnett remain unavailable for John Yems’ side.

Connor Hall comes back into contention for Harrogate.

The full-back missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over Newport through suspension after a red card at Tranmere.

New signing Josh Andrews is available following his loan move from Birmingham.

Dan Jones, Mark Beck, Joe Cracknell and Mitchell Roberts remain on the sidelines through injury.