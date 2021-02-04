Peterborough set to revert to full-strength team for league clash with Crewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

There will be changes to the Peterborough side when Posh resume Sky Bet League One action against Crewe at London Road.

Boss Darren Ferguson made seven changes for the Papa John’s Trophy tie at Tranmere in midweek, with Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Niall Mason and Ethan Hamilton the only survivors from the team that started the league loss at Shrewsbury.

The likes of Mark Beevers, Dan Butler, Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Sammie Szmodics, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele could all be recalled.

Ronnie Edwards will be assessed as he continues to build up his fitness in training after testing positive for coronavirus.

Shrewsbury were also Crewe’s last opponents – in the league last weekend – and Oli Finney is a doubt after he was forced off injured in that game.

The midfielder is nursing a knock to his ankle and shin after he was caught by what Alex boss David Artell described as a “naughty” tackle by Town’s Harry Chapman.

Luke Offord (hamstring) was absent last time and the defender will be checked on before Crewe travel.

Donervan Daniels is edging closer to a return to action after sustaining a hamstring injury before Christmas but is still unavailable.