Jacob Mellis in line for Southend debut

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jacob Mellis could make his Southend debut in the Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Walsall following his deadline-day move from Gillingham.

The 30-year-old midfielder has signed a deal until the end of the season and is in contention to make his first appearance as the Shrimpers look to bounce back from their 5-1 loss at Port Vale, their fourth straight defeat.

The club also extended James Olayinka’s loan from Arsenal on Monday, but he is still out with an ankle ligament injury.

Boss Mark Molesley is hopeful defender John White will be fit following a foot problem and will make late calls on Simeon Akinola, Sam Hart, Elvis Bwomono and Brandon Goodship, but Terrell Egbri and Alan McCormack are out.

Walsall could give debuts to loan signings Max Melbourne and Derick Osei Yaw.

Left-sided defender Melbourne, who has arrived from Lincoln, could replace Zak Jules, who has joined MK Dons, while the arrival of French forward Yaw from Oxford will help make up for the loss of Elijah Adebayo, who joined Luton on deadline day.

The Saddlers will also be without Rory Holden (knee), who is out for the rest of the season, while midfielder Danny Guthrie has left the club by mutual consent.

Walsall have not played for two weeks after last weekend’s match against Mansfield was postponed.