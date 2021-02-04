Joe Jacobson remains absent as Wycombe host Nottingham Forest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wycombe’s injury problems are beginning to ease but influential left-back Joe Jacobson remains sidelined for Saturday’s visit of Nottingham Forest.

The defender has missed their last two Sky Bet Championship matches after suffering a knee injury in the FA Cup defeat to Tottenham last month.

Jacobson is still working his way back to full fitness alongside Dominic Gape (leg), but boss Gareth Ainsworth had Ryan Tafazolli and Daryl Horgan back for the midweek stalemate at home to Birmingham.

Recent additions Jordan Obita and Nnamdi Ofoborh started the clash on Tuesday night and are expected to keep their spots for this encounter.

Forest will welcome Yuri Ribeiro into the fold again after he completed a three-match ban but still have numerous players on the treatment table.

Sammy Ameobi was forced off at half-time of the midweek win away to Coventry with a groin injury while Ryan Yates and Harry Arter (both calf) are still absent.

Defender Scott McKenna and midfielder Samba Sow have picked up ankle problems over the last week and are not set to feature at Adams Park.

On the plus side, midfielder Jack Colback made his return from a back injury at Coventry as a late substitute.