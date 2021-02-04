QPR could hand Sam Field debut against Blackburn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sam Field could make his QPR debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship visit of Blackburn.

The midfielder has joined from West Brom on loan for the remainder of the season, signing for Rangers on Monday night.

Mark Warburton’s side beat Watford later in the evening and the Hoops boss will be contemplating handing a start to Albert Adomah, who scored the last-minute winner off the bench.

Jordy De Wijs (calf) is missing, while Stefan Johansen could play for longer than the 62 minutes he lasted on his debut at Vicarage Road having signed from Fulham on loan.

Blackburn have a decision to make on whether to include defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who joined on loan from Manchester City.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray also has a number of options to freshen up his side as a host of players are back in training following a string on injury problems.

Elliott Bennett and Corry Evans played for the development squad on Monday and could be in contention, while Lewis Holtby (thigh) should also be available.

The likes of Bradley Johnson, Joe Rankin-Costello, Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton all remain on the sidelines, however.