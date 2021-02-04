Things are looking up for Motherwell now strikers have clicked – Devante Cole

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Devante Cole believes Motherwell must look up the table after their attacking play “clicked” into place.

Cole scored his fourth goal in five matches since Graham Alexander took charge as Motherwell beat Dundee United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The forward is revelling in a central role with Tony Watt and Christopher Long just outside him and the three combined for the latter to net from long range after a one-touch move to put Motherwell two ahead.

“On another day we could all have had had two each, but if you look at the second goal, we were all involved. Into Tony, into me, and to Longy, and he scores,” Cole said.

“As a front three you are happy when everything is working like that.

“The new gaffer has come in and I have played well under him so I am just happy and hopefully I can continue it.

“You can see he has come in and it’s been something new, something different and all the lads have listened to what he said and we’ve been a lot better on the pitch since. We have just got to continue that now.”

Motherwell moved six points above bottom club Hamilton after their second victory in a row, following three months without a win, and they will take confidence into Saturday’s trip to Celtic Park after drawing with Rangers last month.

“Every club, all players, go through periods when things aren’t quite working and as a team you have just got to come through it,” Cole said.

“I think we have come out the other side of it now and things are starting to click again. It’s about being together and coming through those times.

“We have got to look up now. We are three points behind United and after two wins we are looking up. We don’t want to look behind us, we want to keep on pushing.

“Obviously it’s always a hard test going to Celtic but coming off the back of two wins I think we can go there and just play like we have been doing and see what happens.”