Jamie Proctor set for Wigan debut against AFC Wimbledon

Wigan could turn to new signing Jamie Proctor against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday as they struggle with injuries up front.

Star striker Kyle Joseph is expected to miss out again with a back problem, and Wigan failed to register a single shot on goal in his absence at Swindon on Tuesday.

The Latics brought in two new attacking options on deadline day in Proctor and the returning Viv Solomon-Otabor, though Leam Richardson indicated the latter needs time to regain fitness after a spell out.

Adam Long, Lee Evans, Gavin Massey and Harry McHugh all continue to recover from injuries.

Interim Dons boss Mark Robinson will have several players back for the match as his side look to get out of the relegation zone.

Ben Heneghan could return to the squad after recovering from the hamstring injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day, while Dan Csoka and Nesta Guinness-Walker will be considered after being left out of the Papa John’s Trophy match at Oxford in midweek as a precaution.

Darnell Johnson and George Dobson were both ineligible for that match but come back into contention, while captain Will Nightingale is available after missing the Oxford trip as his partner went into labour.

Alex Woodyard faces a fitness test on his knee injury, while the game comes too soon for Ollie Palmer.