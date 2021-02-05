Christopher Missilou and Jordon Garrick named in Swindon side to face Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swindon will have new signings Christopher Missilou and Jordon Garrick available for the crunch clash with Shrewsbury.

Both sides are in a survival battle but midfielder Missilou and winger Garrick will add to John Sheridan’s options following the departures of Matt Smith, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Kieron Freeman as they look to build on the win over Wigan.

Garrick’s arrival from Swansea gives Sheridan a tricky decision to make as Swindon have six loanees, so one of Garrick, Mark Travers, Conor Masterson, Tyler Smith, Dominic Thompson or Tyrese Omotoye will have to be left out.

The Robins will be without captain and central defender Dion Conroy after his sending off against Wigan, so Akin Odimayo is likely to switch inside from full-back with Rob Hunt coming in on the right side of defence.

Shrewsbury’s new signing Curtis Main is hoping to make his first appearance for the club.

Striker Main arrived from Aberdeen too late on deadline day to be included in the squad for the midweek home defeat to Crewe.

Midfielder David Davis made his debut for the club off the bench against Crewe and is expected to feature again.

Defender Donald Love will be assessed after missing out on Tuesday night through illness, while Aaron Wilbraham will continue in charge as boss Steve Cotterill is still in hospital recovering from Covid-19.