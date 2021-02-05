Injury worries for Bournemouth as caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate takes charge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Interim Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate is sweating on the fitness of top scorers Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham.

Ten-goal striker Solanke was withdrawn at half-time of the midweek defeat to Sheffield Wednesday with an ankle problem, while winger Stanislas came off late on with a similar problem having scored for the ninth time this season.

Woodgate, who has taken temporary charge of the Cherries following the sacking of Jason Tindall, could hand debuts to Ben Pearson and Shane Long.

Midfielder Pearson was an unused substitute for Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Owls following his arrival from Preston, while forward Long this week signed on loan from local rivals Southampton.

Birmingham could include new signings Keyendrah Simmonds and Yan Valery in their squad at the Vitality Stadium.

Striker Simmonds joined Blues on a permanent deal from Manchester City on deadline day, while defender Valery arrived on loan from Southampton.

Forward Sam Cosgrove is also pushing for his City debut after being left on the bench for Tuesday’s goalless draw at bottom club Wycombe.

Defender Marc Roberts begins a three-match ban following his red card at Adams Park, while Alen Halilovic (ankle) is a doubt and Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh) and Zach Jeacock (ankle) remain out.