Barrow duo set for debuts

Mikael Ndjoli and Mace Goodridge could make Barrow debuts when the Bluebirds host Sky Bet League Two leaders Cambridge on Saturday.

The pair were signed on deadline day, forward Ndjoli joining on a permanent deal after leaving Bournemouth and midfielder Goodridge on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season.

Dior Angus has left to join Wrexham and Harrison Biggins has been recalled from his loan by parent club Fleetwood.

Brad Barry (hamstring) and Mike Jones (Achilles) remain unavailable for Barrow, whose match at Cheltenham scheduled for Tuesday was postponed following positive coronavirus cases in the Robins camp.

The contest at the Progression Solicitors Stadium could also see bows made by two signings brought in by Cambridge on deadline day.

Defenders Aji Alese and Declan Drysdale have been recruited on loan deals to the end of the campaign from West Ham and Coventry respectively.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, who missed the 3-1 win against Crawley last weekend due to a shoulder issue, underwent surgery on Monday is not expected to be available again this term.

Hiram Boateng continues his recovery from a shoulder injury of his own.