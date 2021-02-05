Fulham set to include Josh Maja in squad to face West Ham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New signing Josh Maja is expected to be in Fulham’s squad for the visit of West Ham.

The 22-year-old forward joined the Cottagers on loan from Bordeaux earlier this week and could make his debut against the Hammers, although he is most likely to come off the bench.

Fulham have no new injury concerns, although with the frequency of matches, some players will be assessed on Friday ahead of the game. Defender Terence Kongolo and midfielder Tom Cairney remain sidelined through injury.

West Ham are almost at full strength with Arthur Masuaku the only absentee.

Wing-back Masuaku is recovering from knee surgery but began jogging this week and is about a month away.

Jesse Lingard is poised to start again following his two-goal debut at Aston Villa in midweek.

Provisional Fulham squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Tete, Reed, Anguissa, Robinson, Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic, Lookman, Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Decordova-Reid, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Bryan, Maja.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio, Randolph, Johnson, Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Noble, Bowen, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Odubeko.