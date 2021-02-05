Connor Mahoney to miss out for Millwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Millwall will continue without Connor Mahoney for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 23-year-old winger suffered another quad injury setback during a development match against Charlton, and has not played since November 7.

Mahoney will face up to an extra 10 days on the sidelines, which leaves manager Gary Rowett slightly short of options after Troy Parrott was recalled by Tottenham.

George Evans could make his Lions debut after signing from Derby on transfer deadline day.

Sheffield Wednesday could have to make the trip to The Den without top scorer Callum Paterson.

The striker was forced off against Bournemouth in midweek with a knock to his ankle.

Wednesday caretaker boss Neil Thompson may have a big decision to make, with Paterson netting four goals in his last seven games.

Joost Van Aken is expected to remain sidelined with an ankle injury he sustained playing for the under-23s as part of his recovery from a groin problem.