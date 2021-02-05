Ollie Clarke returns to Mansfield squad for visit of Forest Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield captain Ollie Clarke is available for his side’s SkyBet League Two clash against Forest Green Rovers.

Clarke has been sidelined for one month but returned to training this week and could feature on Saturday.

Long-term absentee Joe Riley (cruciate) remains out of action.

But the defender is the only player the Stags will be without as they bid to win for a third successive time.

Ebou Adams will return for Forest Green after he was suspended for the 2-1 win at promotion rivals Carlisle on Tuesday.

Adams was dismissed for two bookable offences in last weekend’s goalless draw against Cheltenham.

Forward Jamille Matt should be available as he returns to fitness after missing the game against Carlisle.

Rovers will again check on goalkeeper Luke McGee. Lewis Thomas has deputised for the last three games.