Rochdale trio in line for debuts

Rochdale could hand debuts to Jack Vale, Conor Grant and Conor Shaughnessy in their Sky Bet League One clash against Charlton.

The trio all arrived at the club this week and are available to play in Saturday’s fixture.

Eoghan O’Connell, Paul McShane and Jimmy Ryan will be assessed having missed recent matches.

Goalkeeper Jay Lynch may feature having observed a period of self-isolation.

Charlton are set to be without Conor Washington for the trip to Spotland.

Washington has been out of action since he was forced off in the Addicks’ 1-0 win over MK Dons on January 26.

On-loan Norwich defender Akin Famewo could be involved after returning to full training this week.

Diallang Jaiyesimi is poised to be handed his debut after sealing a deadline-day move from Swindon.