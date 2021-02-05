Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani returns to fitness ahead of Everton visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Edinson Cavani should be fit for Manchester United’s clash with Everton but Eric Bailly is a doubt.

Veteran striker Cavani was taken off at half-time of Tuesday’s 9-0 win against Southampton with an ankle knock, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects him to be fit for Saturday.

The United boss said centre-back Bailly is a doubt, while January signing Amad Diallo is set to play for the Under-23s again against Blackburn on Friday evening. Phil Jones is working his way back from knee surgery

Everton will continue to be without number one goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Pickford has yet to recover from injury, with Robin Olsen set to continue between the posts after an impressive performance against Leeds.

Allan is set to return to team training on Friday but will not be fit in time for the weekend, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin also continues his recovery from a long-term lay-off.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, Diallo, Mata, James, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani.

Everton provisional squad: Olsen, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey Digne, Doucoure, Gomes, Iwobi, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Keane, Delph, King, Nkounkou, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Coleman, Davies.