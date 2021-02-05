Ben Osborn could be available for Sheffield United’s clash with Chelsea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ben Osborn is expected to return to the Sheffield United squad when the Blades host Chelsea on Sunday.

The versatile 26-year-old has missed the last five matches through injury but he resumed full training this week and should be available.

Enda Stevens (calf) remains a doubt and George Baldock will be assessed after a knock forced him off in the win against West Brom in midweek, while Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu cannot face his parent club.

Chelsea are likely to be without Thiago Silva for the trip north.

The Brazilian defender came off during the first half of Thursday’s 1-0 win over Tottenham with a muscle injury and is a big doubt.

Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma both missed the London derby victory with niggles, but could recover to feature at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Verrips, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster, McBurnie.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Ziyech, Giroud, Arrizabalaga, James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Gilmour, Pulisic, Werner, Abraham.