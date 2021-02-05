Liverpool hope to have important trio back for Manchester City test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to have Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Sadio Mane back for the visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Reds’ goalkeeper missed the midweek defeat by Brighton due to illness, while Fabinho and Mane have sat out recent matches with muscle injuries.

New defensive signing Ozan Kabak is eligible for the squad but it seems unlikely Klopp will throw him straight in for such an important match.

City are still without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Aguero continues to build up his fitness in training after a spell out with coronavirus while De Bruyne is absent with a hamstring injury.

Defender Nathan Ake also remains on the sidelines with a muscular problem.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, N Williams, Kabak, Davies, Tsimikas, Jones, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Torres, Mahrez, Jesus, Gomes, Doyle, Bernabe.