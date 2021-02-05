Nuno battling lengthy Wolves injury list ahead of Leicester clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo revealed he has several “problems” in terms of team selection for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Leicester.

Nuno would not be drawn into naming any new absentees but his injury list is already fairly lengthy.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (abductor), Marcal (groin), Jonny (knee) and Romain Saiss (knock) all missed the 2-1 win over Arsenal and are unlikely to be back in time to face the Foxes, while Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) is a long-term absentee.

Jamie Vardy is available for Leicester after recovering from a groin operation.

Boss Brendan Rodgers insists he will not rush the striker back into action but he will be in the squad at Molineux while Wilfred Ndidi (thigh) is a doubt.

Wes Morgan (back), Timothy Castagne (hamstring), Dennis Praet (thigh) and Wesley Fofana (thigh) are out.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Hoever, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Neves, Vitinha, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Neto, Podence, Jose, Silva, Traore.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Ndidi, Amartey, Mendy, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.