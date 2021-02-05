Craig Sibbald set to miss out for Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Craig Sibbald is unlikely to feature in Livingston’s home match against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The midfielder rolled his ankle in the warm-up before the midweek win at Aberdeen and had to withdraw.

Defender Jon Guthrie hopes to recover from a knock while Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are long-term absentees.

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson is a major doubt after being injured against Rangers in midweek.

Manager Callum Davidson expressed fears for the veteran’s chances of facing Livi in the Betfred Cup final later this month.

Loan winger Glenn Middleton returns after sitting out the Ibrox trip against his parent club.