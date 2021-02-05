St Mirren’s Kristian Dennis ruled out of Kilmarnock clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Mirren striker Kristian Dennis will miss the visit of Kilmarnock with an Achilles problem.

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick also drops out through suspension following his red card against Hibernian.

Attacker Collin Quaner faces another week out with a knee injury.

Kilmarnock new boys Brandon Pierrick and Zech Medley will be hoping to feature against St Mirren.

Forward Pierrick, who signed on loan from Crystal Palace, came on as substitute against Celtic in midweek while Arsenal defender Medley only made the bench.

Stuart Findlay, Kirk Broadfoot, Greg Kiltie, Calum Waters and Youssouf Mulumbu are all missing for various reasons and at various stages of their recovery.