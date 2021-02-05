Ryan Christie struggling with an ankle issue for Celtic’s clash with Motherwell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ryan Christie is a big doubt for Celtic’s home Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell on Saturday.

The attacker rolled his ankle in the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock on Tuesday night.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury and winger James Forrest is working his way back from ankle surgery.

Defender Nathan McGinley will miss Motherwell’s trip to Celtic Park after taking a kick to the face in the 2-1 Premiership win against Dundee United in midweek.

Steven Lawless (knee) and Declan Gallagher (muscle) are still out, while Liam Grimshaw and Mark O’Hara (both illness) are touch and go.

Long-term absentees Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Charles Dunne and Scott Fox (all knee) remain out.