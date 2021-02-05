Aston Villa without Kortney Hause for Arsenal clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kortney Hause remains sidelined ahead of Aston Villa’s game with Arsenal.

The defender is unlikely to return before the end of the month after suffering a foot injury.

Wesley is continuing his recovery from a long-term knee injury but the striker is not close to a return following 13 months out.

Arsenal will be without suspended duo Bernd Leno and David Luiz after the pair were sent off in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Wolves.

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan could make his debut by stepping in for Leno but has been struggling with a hip problem so Alex Runarsson will also be on standby.

There may be a return to the starting line-up for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but there are still fitness concerns over Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari (all calf) as Martin Odegaard pushes for his full debut.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Cash, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Engels, Elmohamady, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Grealish, Trezeguet, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Sanson, Watkins, Traore, Davis.

Arsenal provisional squad: Runarsson, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Ceballos, Partey, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.