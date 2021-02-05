Kemar Roofe could miss Hamilton trip if Rangers accept ban ahead of hearing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hamilton have an unchanged squad as they prepare to host Rangers on Sunday.

Accies suffered a damaging defeat to relegation rivals Ross County on Wednesday night but boss Brian Rice will go again with the same group as they welcome Steven Gerrard’s champions-elect to the Foys Stadium.

Shaun Want (thigh), and Lewis Smith (hamstring) have been out in recent weeks and David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Rangers may be without Kemar Roofe if they decide to accept a two-game ban for the striker following his challenge on St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht forward was booked for the studs-up tackle on his opponent during Wednesday’s Ibrox win but has now been handed a Notice of Complaint. A hearing has been set for Tuesday but Roofe could sit out the Accies game if Rangers accept the ban beforehand.

Alfredo Morelos is already suspended for the game following his stamp on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Jermain Defoe (calf), Scott Arfield (ankle) and long-term knee injury victim Nikola Katic remain out.