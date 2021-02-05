Lincoln return to League One summit with comfortable win at Gillingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lincoln returned to the top of League One after beating Gillingham 3-0 at Priestfield to claim their sixth win in eight games.

Conor McGrandles put Michael Appleton’s side ahead when he ended a brilliant team move involving Tayo Edun, Morgan Rogers and Jorge Grant by blazing past Gills goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

Imps defender Joe Walsh produced a last-ditch block to prevent Jordan Graham from equalising on the half-hour before the tricky Gills midfielder fired his long-range free-kick off target in first-half stoppage time.

Bonham brilliantly tipped Rogers’ effort onto the bar on 57 minutes but was helpless to stop Grant from doubling the visitors’ advantage from the penalty spot two minutes later, after Ryan Jackson had tripped Brennan Johnson.

The outstanding Rogers was involved in Lincoln’s third goal as it was from his parried shot that Tom Hopper followed up to head past the luckless Bonham.

The Gills were denied a deserved consolation goal on 67 minutes when captain Kyle Dempsey volleyed at Alex Palmer, before former Imps striker John Akinde headed against the bar.