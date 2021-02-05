January signing Amad Diallo stars as Manchester United Under-23s beat Blackburn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

January signing Amad Diallo’s promising start to life at Manchester United continued with a goal and hat-trick of assists in the under-23s’ thrilling comeback win against Blackburn.

Excitement has been building around Old Trafford since striking an agreement with Atalanta for the highly-rated 18-year-old winger in October.

Diallo completed his move for an initial 21million euros (£18.7m) last month, with the deal potentially reach 41million euros (£36.5million).

The wiry winger has yet to make his first-team debut but has complemented impressive displays in training with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s senior side by fine performances for Neil Wood’s under-23 side.

Diallo grabbed a brace in last weekend’s 6-3 win at Liverpool and put on another impressive display on Friday night, helping the side to a 6-4 victory against Premier League 2 leaders Blackburn.

Rovers twice took the lead at Leigh Sports Village, where the 18-year-old sent in a cross for Shola Shoretire to make it 2-2 heading into half-time.

The 18-year-old looked bright on the right wing, consistently making the right decision and providing unselfish service, and played a key role in turning things for United after going 4-2 down in the second half.

Diallo sent over a beautiful cross for Shoretire to reduce the deficit and, after Joe Hugill levelled, linked up again with the 17-year-old as he scored a hat-trick from a trio of assists from the Ivorian.

Not to be kept off the scoresheet, he smashed home the final goal of the evening to wrap up a 6-4 victory.