Brendan Rodgers keen to see Youri Tielemans extend his Leicester deal

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is eager to see Youri Tielemans rewarded with a new contract.

The midfielder has impressed since his record £40million move from Monaco in 2019.

He has scored twice in his last four games and six times in 29 appearances this season.

Belgium international Tielemans is contracted to Leicester until the summer of 2023 but Rodgers would like to see him tied down for longer.

He said: “I’d be very keen. There’s no rush at this point but obviously we would love to extend his time here.

“When he was brought in he wasn’t playing at Monaco, but he has come in and shown over the past couple of seasons the qualities and improvements he’s been able to make.

“He is a really important player, he is a joy to work with and has incredible maturity for a young guy. He has a couple of years left in the summer and I know it’s something the club will speak to him and his representatives about.”

Leicester go to Wolves on Sunday, with the Premier League starting the trial of concussion substitutes this weekend.

From Saturday, until the end of the season, two permanent substitutions can be made in the event of head injuries, even if all replacements have already been used.

Opposition teams will also be able to make an additional normal substitution at a time of their choice.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull in a clash of heads with David Luiz at Arsenal in November and Rodgers backed the plan.

He said: “It’s a really good step forward for us. We had a Premier League managers’ meeting on it on Thursday and it was all really positive.

“We all left with a good understanding and we can all see the benefits of it. It will be nice, let’s see how it rolls out over the remainder of the season and hopefully it’s a real positive and helps.

“It can only be a benefit and for the safety of players this can only help.”

Rodgers is also keen to see the trial become permanent to aid players’ long-term health.

He added: “It makes sense, I don’t see the negative in it. If there is an issue and a problem with a player and it doesn’t pressurise medics who are trying to treat someone, because you can make that extra substitute, it can only be a benefit.

“Ultimately the players’ health is really important, we have seen and heard some of the clashes which have gone on, it’s been horrible. If this helps the game we will always support that.”