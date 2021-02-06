Sunday, February 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Scunthorpe-Oldham called off due to waterlogged pitch

by Press Association
February 6, 2021, 2:05 pm
Scunthorpe’s clash with Oldham has been called off (PA)
Scunthorpe’s clash with Oldham has been called off (PA)

Scunthorpe’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Oldham was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Iron announced that referee Marc Edwards made the decision following a lunchtime pitch inspection.

Heavy overnight rain and further rainfall on Saturday morning resulted in standing water on the pitch, and with more poor weather forecast it left Edwards with little option but to call the game off.

More from the Press and Journal