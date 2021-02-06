Salford-Bolton rained off

Salford’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Bolton was called off due to a waterlogged pitch just an hour before kick-off.
The Peninsula Stadium passed an initial inspection at 12pm but deteriorating conditions forced a rethink.
Parts of the pitch were deemed unplayable and referee Ben Toner postponed the match shortly before 2pm.
