Salford-Bolton rained off

by Press Association
February 6, 2021, 2:07 pm
Salford’s clash with Oldham is off (PA)
Salford’s clash with Oldham is off (PA)

Salford’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Bolton was called off due to a waterlogged pitch just an hour before kick-off.

The Peninsula Stadium passed an initial inspection at 12pm but deteriorating conditions forced a rethink.

Parts of the pitch were deemed unplayable and referee Ben Toner postponed the match shortly before 2pm.

