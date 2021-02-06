Barnsley-Derby postponed due to waterlogged pitch at Oakwell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barnsley’s fixture with Derby in the Sky Bet Championship has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Oakwell.

The decision was made to call off the match after a pitch inspection following heavy rain in Yorkshire.

A statement on Barnsley’s website read: “Details regards the new date and time for the rearranged game will follow in due course.”