Barnsley-Derby postponed due to waterlogged pitch at Oakwell

by Press Association
February 6, 2021, 4:17 pm
Barnsley’s game was called off (Steven Paston/PA)
Barnsley’s fixture with Derby in the Sky Bet Championship has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Oakwell.

The decision was made to call off the match after a pitch inspection following heavy rain in Yorkshire.

A statement on Barnsley’s website read: “Details regards the new date and time for the rearranged game will follow in due course.”

