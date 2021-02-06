Dale Hilson on target as Arbroath defeat Dunfermline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arbroath extended their unbeaten run in the Scottish Championship to five matches with a 2-0 win over promotion hopefuls Dunfermline.

Dick Campbell’s second-bottom side started the game 13 points behind the second-placed Pars, but first-half goals from captain Thomas O’Brien and Dale Hilson earned them an upset victory.

In testing conditions at a rain-drenched Gayfield Park, Arbroath took the game by the scruff of the neck as they made the most of playing with the wind at their backs in the first half.

The hosts had already gone close a couple of times before Hilson hit a post in the 24th minute, and it took the Red Lichties just three more minutes to go ahead as O’Brien struck with a deflected long-range effort.

Arbroath doubled their lead in the 36th minute when Hilson tucked home the rebound after Bobby Linn’s shot had come back off a post.

Dunfermline had the wind behind them in second half but they could not make any headway against their hosts and have now won just once in six matches, dropping to third in the table in the process.